Anna Harriet Hutton passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.
She was a member of Whittenburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons: Gary Hutton and his special friend, Betty McDonald, and Michael Hutton; one granddaughter: Lori Ann Morgan; a sister: Mary McCamey; a brother: Don Gray and his wife, Josie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Hutton; her parents: Sam and Vivian Gray; eight brothers: Jim Gray, Harry Gray, Howard Gray, Gordon Gray, Robert Gray, Hubert Gray, Billy Gray and Johnny Gray; and one sister: Katherine Hutton.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Signature HealthCARE for their care over the past nine years.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.