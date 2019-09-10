Anna Harrison, 78, of Greeneville, passed away at her home Sunday.
She loved life, people and family. She was always there for everybody.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Clinton Harrison; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Lulu Bell Cutshaw, and Katherine and Freddie Shores; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces: Chyenne Fletcher and Breanna Shores.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan and Eva Sauceman; and brothers: Billy, Kyle, Kenneth and Bruce Sauceman.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey and the Rev. Josh Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will follow at Whittenburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Shores, Lyle Cutshaw, Larry Sauceman, David Williams, Leau Alston Williams and Matt Cutshaw.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice nurses Tammy, Amber, Kathy and Karen.