Anna Jane Jones, 90, of the Horse Creek community, passed away early Friday morning at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
Anna retired after 40 years of service from Magnavox, and from Walmart after 25 years of service.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Sue and Walter Ball of Chuckey, and Judy and John Birthisel of North Carolina; a son: Tim Jones and his fiancée, Annabelle, of Camp Creek; grandchildren: Steven and Cindy Ball, Scott and Tina Birthisel, Lance Gunter, Pricilla and Anthony Massey, Brandon Campbell, Brad and Tabitha Campbell, and Allen and Kimberly Jones; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters and a son-in-law: Debra McClain, and Lisa and Jamie Campbell; and her parents: Arthur and Asa Broyles.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Kayla and Shelly.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Interment will be in Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.