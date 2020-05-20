Anna Kaye Weems Keeling passed away May 12.
She was born Jan. 1, 1946, to the late Cecil and Edna Price in Greeneville.
Anna was a brilliant scholar, graduating as Salutatorian from George Clem High School in 1963. Anna went on to marry the late Rev. Ivan Keeling.
She received her degree in Business Administration from Southwestern College of Business in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Anna is survived by her children: Elder Anthony Keeling, Ivan Keeling Jr. and LaShonda Minter; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; her brothers: Orlando “Arnaz” (Scegeant) Price, Milton “Buddy” ( Sandra) Price, Victor Price, Tracy Humphreys; and sisters: Francina (Danny) Anderson, Letha (Lacy) Jackson, Lynette Humphreys, Camilla Price and Kandis Humphreys; her uncle: Robert (Brenda) Weems; host of cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends: Phyllis Anderson, Renee Smith and Margarette Thompson.
Anna was proceeded in death by brothers: William “Bill” Price, Eddie Price, Myron Humphreys (late Rhonda); and sisters: Francis Humphreys and Mary Price.