Anna L. Sax, 86, of Greeneville, formally of Goshen, New York, passed away, Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by two daughters: Joanne Sax and Katherine Norvell; one son: John W. Sax Jr; and four grandchildren: Joseph L. Dominick (Jessica), Katherine A. Dominick, Kassandra Norvell and Kristina Norvell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Sax Sr.
A private service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice in Mrs. Sax’s honor.
