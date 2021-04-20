ANNA MAE CANNON

Anna Mae Cannon, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.

She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.

Mrs. Cannon was a member of First Christian Church.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Mike and Jill Cannon of Sandy, Utah, and Jeff Cannon of Greeneville; a grandson and his wife: Andy and Megan Cannon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Cannon; and two brothers: Harold Willett and Wallace Willett.

The family expressed a special thanks to Families Ministries Assisted Living, and to her niece, Susie Cogdill, for their dedicated care.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel.

Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

