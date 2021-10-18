Anna Mae Love age 87, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home. She was a homemaker and a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children; Phyllis Davidson, Wayne Love, Arthur (Janice) Love, Cathy (Robert) Bausch, and David (Cyndi) Love; grandchildren, Crystal (Frankie) Basham, Leann (Noah) Bowen, Christy (Rodney) Luttrell, Mikey Malone, Preston, Tyler and Cory (Summer) Bausch, Garron Love and Cara Hixson, and Tanner Love; great grandchildren, Haley, Alyssa, and Paisley Bowen, Ethan and Caden Basham, Courtney and Austin Luttrell, three great great grandchildren; brother, William “Buddy” (Sue) Jobe; special cousins, Ralph (Cathy) Daugherty; and special pet, Dozer.
Anna was preceded in death by husband, Stanley Love; brother and sister in law Charles and Mona Love; and son in law Larry Davidson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 and 5-7 at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Reverend Larry Moore officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St James Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are, Tyler and Cory Bausch, Tanner and Garron Love, Frankie Basham, and Noah Bowen.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Durham-Hensley Nursing home for all their love and care.
Kiser-Rose Hill is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com