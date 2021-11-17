Anna Mae Morrow (Died: Nov. 16, 2021) Nov 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna Mae Morrow, 85, of Chuckey, passed away Tuesday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Caitlin Jada Crum (Died: Nov. 7, 2021) JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Caitlin J. Crum (Died: Nov. 7, 2021) Authorities Investigating Death Of 20-Year-Old Woman Teen Hailed As Hero For 'Life-Saving Actions' Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.