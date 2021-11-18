Anna Mae Morrow, 85, of the South Central community, passed away Tuesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She retired from Magnavox and was an Avon salesperson.
Anna Mae was survived by two sons: Roger (Lisa) Morrow and Jerry (Krystal) Morrow, all of the South Central community; a son-in-law: Jerry Johnson; grandchildren: Eric Morrow, Mary Ann (Brett) Baurle, Joey (Hope) Morrow, Bradley (Nikki) Johnson and Cindy (Richard) Garland; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Wilma Johnson; and her parents: Ancel and Nellie Broyles.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Dr. John Burgess officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Morrow, Joey Morrow, Bradley Johnson, Richard Garland, Josh Kimery and Jeremy Kimery.
