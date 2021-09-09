Anna Mae Shipley, 92, of Justice Rd, Afton, passed away Tuesday at the home of her daughter, Teresa Morrow.
Born Feb. 8, 1929, a native of Greeneville, she was a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Lula Mae (Looney) LaFollette.
Mrs. Shipley retired from Magnavox/Phillips Consumer Electronics Co., where she worked 40 plus years and also retired from Numark where she worked 10 plus years.
She was a member of Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ of Elizabethton.
Survivors include three daughters: Sharon and Neil Haggerty of Gallatin, Teresa Morrow of Limestone, and Sonja and Keith Dorland of Woodbridge, Virginia; 17 grandchildren: Stephanie and Rob Garland of Frederick, Maryland, Sarah and Dwayne Price of Limestone, James and Allison Morrow of Mt. Juliet, Johnathon and Genesis Dorland, Stephen Dorland, Katlyn Dorland, Adam Dorland and Joshua Dorland. all of Woodbridge, Matthew and Tanya Shelton of Centreville, Virginia, Andrea and Matthew White of Princeton, Indiana, Rachael and Justin Nagle of Milford, Delaware, Michael “Christopher” Shipley and Cheyenne Bunch of Midway, T.J. Shipley of Midway, Russell Bowers, Hannah Shipley, and Lydia Shipley, all of Greeneville, Whitney Shipley and Cody Sayers of Chuckey; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother: Rufus “Doc” and Alice LaFollette of Greeneville; two close friends: Janet Payne and Maria Esparza; church family; a neighbor: Tammy Wilds; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shipley was preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd Perry Shipley; one daughter: Betty Ann Ermel; two sons: Michael Perry Shipley and Timothy Lee Shipley; seven brothers: Lawrence LaFollette, Clark LaFollette, William “Bill” LaFollette, James “Jim” LaFollette, Woodrow LaFollette, Charles LaFollette and infant; and one sister: Clara Irene “Sis” LaFollette Wilhoit.
The family will receive family and friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. Saturday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating.
Graveside service will follow in River Hill Cemetery, 5685 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville
Pallbearers will be Keith Dorland, Johnathon Dorland, Stephen Dorland, Adam Dorland, Sawyer Price, James Morrow, Michael Shipley and T.J. Shipley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bro. Orville Reece and Cameron Smith.
The family expresses a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, especially Seth, Ashley, Linda, Carl, Jennifier, Morgan, Jennifer and Becky.
