Anne Lucille Davison Golash, 86, of Lexington, South Carolina, wife of Raymond William Golash Jr., passed away peacefully Oct. 21.
Born Oct. 5, 1934, in the Bronx, New York, she was a daughter of the late William and Julia Esposito Davison.
When Anne married, she spent her early years working in the insurance industry. As she and Ray began a family she chose to devote her time as a homemaker and caring for their children.
One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who instilled the love of family to everyone she met.
Anne was a wonderful Christian lady and was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, Anne is survived by a son: Christopher (Johnisa) Golash of Greeneville; a daughter: Coral Anne (Phillip) McCord of Gilbert, South Carolina; and two grandchildren: Anne Marie (Christopher) McGee of Lexington, South Carolina, and Garren Golash of Johnson City.
A private family burial was held Oct. 26 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials may do so to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210, Attn: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 803-465-1644.