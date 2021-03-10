Anne Saulsbury Thompson, of Knoxville, formerly of Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Saturday at Parkwest Medical Center. She was 80.
She retired from American Calendar Company.
Mrs. Thompson was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Mollie and Chris Seay of Knoxville; two grandsons: Alex Seay and his fiancée, Melissa Bryant, and Josh Seay; several nieces and nephews; and other special family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Thompson; her parents: Glenn and Blake Saulsbury; and siblings: Bill Saulsbury, Jim Saulsbury and Geri Hilton.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.