ANNE SAULSBURY THOMPSON

Anne Saulsbury Thompson, of Knoxville, formerly of Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Saturday at Parkwest Medical Center. She was 80.

She retired from American Calendar Company.

Mrs. Thompson was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Mollie and Chris Seay of Knoxville; two grandsons: Alex Seay and his fiancée, Melissa Bryant, and Josh Seay; several nieces and nephews; and other special family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Thompson; her parents: Glenn and Blake Saulsbury; and siblings: Bill Saulsbury, Jim Saulsbury and Geri Hilton.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.