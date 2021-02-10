Annette G. Davis (Died: Feb. 9, 2021) Feb 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annette G. Davis, 90, of the Clear Springs community, died Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Scott Christopher ‘Coach’ Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Davy Crockett Reservoir To Be Drawn Down Next Week For Inspection Volunteer Firefighters Complete Training Course Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.