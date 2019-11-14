Annette Marie McDaniel, age 50, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Sunday.
She was a devoted mother and friend to anyone that knew her. She was willing to help anyone for any reason at all. It didn’t matter what time of day or if it was raining or snowing. She truly had the heart of a saint. Her love for her children was unmatched. You couldn’t ask for a better friend or companion. She will be loved and missed, because of the love that she gave to everyone no matter what.
She is survived by her beloved longtime companion: Ray Britt; three sons and one daughter-in-law: Wesley Chrisman, Steven and Kera Chrisman, and Jordan Chrisman; two daughters and a son-in-Law: Danielle and Jason Taylor; and Kathlynn Riggs; eight grandchildren: Sophia Taylor, Malachi Taylor, Abigail Taylor, Trenton Chrisman, Paislee Chrisman, Molly Taylor, Zack Taylor and Sadie Taylor; and brothers and sisters: Cindy Martin, Sandra Delauter, Jay Whited, Robert McDaniel, Daryl Whited and Carl Whited.
She was a daughter of the late Marie McDaniel.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Chrisman, Wesley Chrisman, Jason Taylor, Ben Rowland, Daryl Whited and Robert Whited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
