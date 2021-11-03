Annie Bird Cansler (Died: Nov. 2, 2021) Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annie Bird Cansler, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 16 Students Seen At Hospital After School Bus Crash Renaissance Faire Coming To Greeneville Nikesha 'Nikki' Jo Aiken (Died: Oct. 29, 2021) Portia Ellen Garber Reynolds (Died: Oct. 21, 2021) Tusculum Professor, Students Unveil Mustang Design Prototype Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.