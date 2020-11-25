Annie Lou Cutshall age 78 of Asheville Highway Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center and attended Jones Chapel Church of God of Prophecy as long as her health permitted.
Annie is survived by three sons: Timmy Cutshall, Danny and Donna Cutshall and Dustin John and Tiffany Cutshall; five grandchildren: Dalton Cutshall and Fiancé: Whitney Dressler, Haden Cutshall, Debra Cutshall, Little John Cutshall and Zayden Cutshall; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Veronica Ellison: sister-in-law: Wilma Jean Scott; several nieces and nephews, including two special nieces: Linda Laughlin and Karen Greer; and special friends: Joyce Stills, Peggy Underwood, Maggie Carter, Helen and Virgil Hall, Tim Davis and the congregation of Jones Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.
She was the daughter of the late Jim and Ova Scott, and preceded in death by her husband: Johnny E. Cutshall; two daughters: Debra Cutshall Lunsford and Hollie Orrick; five brothers: Marshall, Bobby, Gene, Bill and Charles Scott; and four sisters: Mary Stills, Imogene Russell, Sue Loden and Ruth Scott.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ralph Hensley officiating.
The graveside service will be on Friday at noon in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Dalton Cutshall, Haden Cutshall, Dustin John Cutshall. Buddy Hensley, Jerry Flynn, Jr. and Jerry Flynn III.
Honorary pallbearers are: Diavita Dialysis Center, Amedysis Home Health, Janet Arrington, Adell Hensley, Anna Hensley, Dr. Charles Montgomery and staff.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
