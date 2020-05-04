Annis Casteel Jones, 96, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
Ms. Jones loved life and people. She loved working in the yard, especially with her roses.
She attended Central Christian Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by three children: Robert T. (Jerrea) Casteel, Betty (Sam) Cameron and Jerry (Margaret) Casteel; three grandchildren: Robert T. Casteel Jr., Nicole Casteel (Kenneth) Hancock and Beth Casteel; four great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers: Eugene Swatzell, Dean Swatzell and Zemery (Manilla) Swatzell; a sister: Gladys Idell; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends: Edith Ranson and her wonderful caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: D.T. Red Casteel; her second husband: Lynn Jones; a son: Steve Casteel; her parents: Robert and Edna Swatzell; a brother: Carl Genay Swatzell; and sisters: Lucy Kate Smelcer, Voretta Skeen and Edith Lanthom.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Lee Harrison officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.