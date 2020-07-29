Anthony Kyle Hartman, 55, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.
Anthony was a very devoted member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
He was a current employee at American Greetings, with 35 years of service.
He is survived by his mother: Suzy Reaves Hartman; a sister: Krista Bowman and Curt Wilhoit; a niece and nephew: Brooke Michelle Bowman and Cody Michael Bowman; great-nephews: Noah, Keaton and Elijah; several cousins; his girlfriend: Debbie Marquardt; and an uncle: Wayne Hartman.
He was preceded in death by his father: Kyle Hartman; and his grandparents: Clifford and Blanche Reaves, and Tivis and Bessie Kate Hartman.
The family expressed a special thank you to Nurse Practitioner Leslie Henry, and nurse, Crystal.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Charles Lindy and the Rev. Brenda McAdams officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Montgomery, Cody Bowman, Jim Humbert, Robbie Rigney, Brandon Shaw, Bryan Bowman, Kenny Reaves and Ted Wilhoit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, c/o Sharon Jennings, 20 Katherine Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.