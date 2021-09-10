Anthony Lee “Tony” McIntosh, 51, of Old Stage Road, Chuckey, went to be with the Lord Monday.
Tony graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School in 1988 and attended East Tennessee State University afterwards.
He enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, and was helpful to his family and friends.
Tony is survived by his parents: Alton and Jannie McIntosh of Chuckey; a sister and brother-in-law: Amy (McIntosh) and Scott Lee of Greeneville; a brother and sister-in-law: Tim and Lori McIntosh of Woodbury; and two special nieces: Emma and Sarah McIntosh of Woodbury.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents: Brownlow and Mae McIntosh, and Carl and Mary Ruth Saults.
A private graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Morgan officiating. Church family and close friends are asked to meet at the church. All attending are asked to obey all Covid Restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.