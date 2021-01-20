MORRISTOWN —Anthony Lynn Smith, 63, passed away Saturday after a brief illness at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was born Sept. 1,1957, in Rogersville to the late Faye (Russell) Proffitt and Joe Thomas Smith.
“Tony” is survived by his brothers: Thomas Smith, Rusty (Jhoni) Proffitt and Bill (Candance) Proffitt; nieces and nephews: Jonathan Proffitt, Lauryn Proffitt and Trey Proffitt; and cousins include: Philip (Karen) Henard, Beverly (Randall) Thomas and Shauna (John) Slaughter.
“Tony” spent most of his life as a resident of Greene Valley Developmental Center until its closing and most recently was a resident of Open Arms Care in Greeneville. His birth inspired his mother, Faye Proffitt, to become an advocate for PKU testing in newborns. In 1968, she was instrumental in the passing of the Senate Bill that would require all newborns to be tested for phenylketonuria and other inborn errors of metabolism.
Due to COVID restrictions, family and friends may visit at their convenience from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at Mayes Mortuary, 444 W. Main Street, Morristown.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Emma Jarnagin Cemetery.
The family expressed a special thank you to the staff who provided such loving care to “Tony” while at Greene Valley as well as Open Arms Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Care, 7325 Oak Ridge Highway, Suite 200, Knoxville, TN 37931, please specify the Greeneville Location.