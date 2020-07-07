ANTHONY REED FLETCHER

Anthony Reed Fletcher, 44, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday.

Tony loved playing music, going to concerts, and traveling to do both.

He is survived by his parents: Jim and Rita Fletcher of Greeneville; his brother and sister-in-law: Aaron and Teresa Fletcher; and his niece: Miriam Fletcher, all of Nashville; an aunt and uncle: Barb and Donnie Wright of Greeneville; an aunt: Carolyn Podhradsky of Grovetown, Georgia; an uncle and aunt: Bill and Anna Fletcher of Grovetown; special cousins: Donna Hopson, Barry Wright, Dawn Troy and Kendra Hopson, all of Greeneville; and his Texas Heeler: Gus.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Reed and Faye Harrison, and Carroll

and Glenna Fletcher, all of Greeneville.

Pallbearers will be Barry Wright, Jalen Troy, Mike Dennis, Jesse Hopson, Brandon Shaw,

Dudley Myers and Randy Hawk.

A graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Roger Stocton officiating.

A private viewing for the family will be held prior to the service.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

