Anthony Reed Fletcher, 44, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday.
Tony loved playing music, going to concerts, and traveling to do both.
He is survived by his parents: Jim and Rita Fletcher of Greeneville; his brother and sister-in-law: Aaron and Teresa Fletcher; and his niece: Miriam Fletcher, all of Nashville; an aunt and uncle: Barb and Donnie Wright of Greeneville; an aunt: Carolyn Podhradsky of Grovetown, Georgia; an uncle and aunt: Bill and Anna Fletcher of Grovetown; special cousins: Donna Hopson, Barry Wright, Dawn Troy and Kendra Hopson, all of Greeneville; and his Texas Heeler: Gus.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Reed and Faye Harrison, and Carroll
and Glenna Fletcher, all of Greeneville.
Pallbearers will be Barry Wright, Jalen Troy, Mike Dennis, Jesse Hopson, Brandon Shaw,
Dudley Myers and Randy Hawk.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Roger Stocton officiating.
A private viewing for the family will be held prior to the service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.