Anthony “Tony” Bible, 73, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
His wife stated that he was the most amazing man, always there for anyone, to be the best he could be, and loved to joke around.
Tony was a taxidermist for 49 years.
He was a member of Victory Church of God and also was a trustee and AV person for 17 years for Victory Church of God.
He was a member of Ridge Runner Car club. His favorite cars were the ’59 Fords.
Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Tony is survived by his wife of 55 years: Tersa “Dottie” Bible; daughter: Angie Kovalick-Roberts; grandchildren: Aaron Kovalick, Isaac Kovalick, Christian Kovalick, Faith Kovalick-Robinette, Grace Kovalick, Charity Snipes, Judah Kovalick, Stanley Roberts III and Jordan Roberts; great-grandchildren: Andrew Kovalick, Melanie Kovalick, Silas Beach, Parker Beach, Cody Robinette, Ellie Smith, Mercy Kovalick, Joseph Robinette, Jaxson Snipes, Liam Beach and Kailynn Robinette; sisters: Louis Cutshall, Novella McCamey and Brandon, and Shirley Foshie; and in-laws: Stanley Roberts II, Heather and Kris Beach, Ashley Smith, Zach Slape and Terry Robinette.
There will be a service held at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
