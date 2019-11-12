APRIL MOCHAN HINKLE STORY

APRIL MOCHAN HINKLE STORY

April Mochan Hinkle Story, 42, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Sunday.

She was loved by many for her sense of humor and beautiful smile.

She was a daughter of Yvonnda Davis, and the late David Lynn Hinkle. She was the mother of Tiffany and Brittany Story.

She is also survived by a special brother and sister-in-law: David and Olivia Hinkle; a step-brother: Jason Davis; an aunt and uncle: Tammy and Leonard Hensley; a special aunt: Lois “Oh, Oh” Shrieve; a special uncle and aunt: Johnny “Bo” and Denise Ragon; an uncle and aunt: Darrell and Nancy Hinkle; an aunt: Charlotte Cruey; her grandfather: Johnny W. Ragon Sr.; and several special nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Mary E. (Nanny) Ragon, and Junior and Juanita Hinkle; her great-grandparents: Clomer and Ethel Weems; and her stepfather: Steve A. Davis.

The visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel.

The funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Christian Heritage Church with the Rev. Bo Ragon and the Rev. Ruey Davis officiating.

Interment will be Bewley’s Chapel Cemetery in Mosheim.

The family expressed a special thanks to Greeneville Community Hospital East and Johnson City Memorial Hospital ICU teams, doctors and nurses who took part in her care.

Tags