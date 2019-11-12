April Mochan Hinkle Story, 42, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Sunday.
She was loved by many for her sense of humor and beautiful smile.
She was a daughter of Yvonnda Davis, and the late David Lynn Hinkle. She was the mother of Tiffany and Brittany Story.
She is also survived by a special brother and sister-in-law: David and Olivia Hinkle; a step-brother: Jason Davis; an aunt and uncle: Tammy and Leonard Hensley; a special aunt: Lois “Oh, Oh” Shrieve; a special uncle and aunt: Johnny “Bo” and Denise Ragon; an uncle and aunt: Darrell and Nancy Hinkle; an aunt: Charlotte Cruey; her grandfather: Johnny W. Ragon Sr.; and several special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Mary E. (Nanny) Ragon, and Junior and Juanita Hinkle; her great-grandparents: Clomer and Ethel Weems; and her stepfather: Steve A. Davis.
The visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel.
The funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Christian Heritage Church with the Rev. Bo Ragon and the Rev. Ruey Davis officiating.
Interment will be Bewley’s Chapel Cemetery in Mosheim.
The family expressed a special thanks to Greeneville Community Hospital East and Johnson City Memorial Hospital ICU teams, doctors and nurses who took part in her care.