Arlene Jones Deatherage (Died: June 24, 2021)
Jun 28, 2021
Arlene Jones Deatherage, 89, passed away Thursday at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.