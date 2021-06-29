Arlene Jones Deatherage, of Armitage Drive, Greeneville, passed away Thursday.
She was born May 26, 1932, to the late Preston and Mable Loftis.
Arlene was a homemaker.
She attended Bales Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters: Barbara Ayers, and Virginia and Tom Hite, with whom she made her home; one son: Douglas and Betty Jones; three grandsons: Nathan (Jamie Roberts) Jones, Brandon (Melissa) Wykle and Garet (Kendra Sauceman) Miniat; three granddaughters: Kim (Everett) Aldridge, Shannon (Duane) Bishop and Jennifer Tomilson; two stepdaughters: Brenda Lockwood and Cassie Carpenter; stepgranddaughters: Lorna Smith, Connie Coats and Renee Pratt; a stepgrandson: Melvin Lentz; several great-grandchildren, including three special great-grandchildren: Keema Wykle, and Corbin and Neyland Hite; one brother: Ken Loftis; two sisters: Ruth McCamey and Phyllis Stowers; and special friends: Sue Burgess and Michelle Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years and the father of her children: Howard Jones; her second husband: Andy Deatherage; brothers: Marvin, Eugene, and Dean Loftis; one sister: Millie Bird; and a son-in-law: Robert Ayers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dixie Kelley officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at 10 a.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Zion Cemetery at Baileyton for the 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.