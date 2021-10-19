Arlie Joyce Swatzell, age 88, of Mosheim, passed away Monday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East after a lengthy illness.
She was a member of Mosheim Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons: Willie Swatzell and Randal Swatzell; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Tom Swatzell; daughter: Sharon Barnes; grandson: Jacob Swatzell.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with interment following in Cross Anchor Cemetery.