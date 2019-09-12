Miss Arma Lee Gosnell, 98, of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation, formerly of Afton, passed away at Greeneville Community Hospital East Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
She attended Afton United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Gosnell retired from Food City.
She enjoyed walking, gardening, embroidery, needlepoint and playing with her nieces and nephews.
Arma Lee was one of nince children born to Paul and Milum Gentry Gosnell. She was born Dec. 4, 1920, in Big Laurel, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pauline Fox, Rosa Renner, Edward Gosnell, Emma Dean Davis, William Gosnell and Anna Ruth Brown.
Survivors include two sisters: Delphine Fillers, of Greeneville, and Alice Hoover and husband, Mark, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; several nieces and nephews, including caregivers, Sheila and Wayne Murdock, and special nephews, Jim Fillers and Jeff Brown.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Larry Sentelle officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Eben Murdock, Jeff Brown, Seth Brown, Larry Sentelle and Robert Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staffs of Durham-Hensley, Brookdale Senior Living, 4 West at Greeneville Community Hospital East and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.