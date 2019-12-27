MORRISTOWN — Armittie Dawson French, 96, passed away Wednesday at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge.
She was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Russellville.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband: Eugene French; children: Glenna French and Robert Carl French; her parents: Leonard and Lou Dawson; and brothers: Tommy, Junior, Alford and Grigg Dawson.
She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Drinnon Bowman of Greeneville; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thank you to Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care and Amedisys Hospice for all of their care and support.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. in Allen East Chapel with the Rev. Allan Payne officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, Bulls Gap