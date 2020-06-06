Arnold “Big A” Shelton, 76, of Old Kentucky Road South, passed away Thursday at his home.
He worked at Wolfe Tree Experts.
Mr. Shelton was a member Gospel Way Independent Church.
Survived by his wife: Merredith Shelton; one daughter: Kabrena Shelton and Robbie Benton; sons: Johnny Shelton and Mat Hensley, Billy and Shena Smith, and Leroy and Carolyn Smith; eight grandchildren: Angel Feezell, Kallie Benton, Jermiah and his wife Annie Smith, Zebulum and his wife Charlsie Smith, Tushawna Smith, Leawnna and Matt Hensley, and Terry and Brenda Clenden; five great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law: Connie and Paul Brown, and Yvonne Copland; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mellrena Fincher, Alfreda and Jackie Dixon, Orgill Bible, and Martell and Hazel Bible; a special uncle: Grady Shelton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4–8 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Gospel Way Independent Church with Pastor Allen Black officiating.
Interment will be at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the men of Gospel Way Independent Baptist Church.
