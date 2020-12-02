Arthur A. Cantrell, 77, of Jonesborough, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was a graduate of Science Hill High School, attended University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University on athletic scholarships and graduated from East Tennessee State University.
He was commissioned in the U.S. Army.
Arthur retired from Washington County School System where he enjoyed teaching his favorite subject, history. He inspired many young people as a football coach.
He became a father figure not only through his teaching and coaching but also through opening his home to many foster children as well.
Arthur was a son of the late Worley Cantrell and Mettie Sams Cantrell.
Arthur is survived by his children: Brooke Cantrell, Noel Cantrell and his wife, Jennifer, Alexandra Hall and her husband, Steve, Stephanie Cantrell and her partner, Christopher Curtis, David Cantrell and Matthew Cantrell; grandchildren: Brandy Ferber and her husband, Daniel, Arielle Hall and Caleb Cantrell, Andi Hall, AnnaBelle Hall, Ashton Collins, Noah and Ivy May Cantrell; great-grandchildren: Jacob Meade, Kylie Coates and Asher Hall; a brother: Lewis Cantrell and his wife, Sonja; a sister: Rita Cantrell Blackwell; and special friends: Judy and Bob Roller, Pauline and Bill Flowers, Joan and John Back, Rose Mary and John Russell, and Candace Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Jennifer Cantrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 3737 Chapel Hill Road, Marshall, North Carolina.
His family expressed a thank you to the entire Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center Staff, Legacy Home Care, Amedisys Hospice and Amedisys Home Health for their compassionate and dedicated care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.