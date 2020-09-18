Arthur “Leon” Cooper, 77, of the South Greene community of Greene County, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was the fourth child of the late Corbit and Ornie Cooper of Greeneville. His niece, Vicki Creed preceded him in death in 2013.
He was the beloved brother of his surviving sisters: Joyce Lockhart of Knoxville, Lois (Alvin) Sexton of Greeneville, Christine Norton of Greeneville, and Katrina (Jim) Calloway of Knoxville.
He loved his nieces and nephews and enjoyed hearing all about their life activities, They are Rhonda (Gary) Yerke of Fall Branch, Wendy (Mike) Johnson of Avon, Indiana, David Lockhart of Knoxville, Scott (Tammy) Calloway of Knoxville and Jason (Kristen) Calloway of Chattanooga. His great-nieces and great-nephews are Thomas, Carson, Emma and Morgan Calloway, and Abby and Sydney Johnson.
Leon attended Greenlawn Baptist Church as long as his health allowed, and he loved to sing the hymns.
The family wishes to thank Life Care Center of Greeneville for their care and support during the last three years.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 1:30 pm in River Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Richard Gosnell and the Rev. Michael Melton will be officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.