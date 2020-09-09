Arthur “Martell” Bible, 84, of Greeneville, passed Sunday, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Martell was retired from the United States Air Force, and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a “Life Member” of the VFW. He attended Rader’s Union Church, member of Mosheim Lodge 463, and Shriners. He was also retired from Boles and Hite Construction.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doreen Hazel Bible; 6 children and their spouses: Martell and Vicki Bible, Paul and Trish Bible, Wanda and Jerome Long, Sandra and Honkey Lamons, Angela “Pete” and Todd Ebbert, Andrea “Andy” and Billy Ottinger all of Greene County; grandchildren: Matthew and Lauren Bible, Michael Bible, Jessica Long, Jamie Bible, Shaun Lister, Michael Lister, Jr., Lucas Lamons, Silas Lamons, Nickie Matthews, Olivia Ebbert, and Emma Jones; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Bible, Luella Bible, and Alexander Bible, Gavin Reese and Gabby; sisters: Mellerina Fincher, Meredith Shelton, Alfreda and Jackie Dixon; brother, Orgil Bible; sister-in-law, Charmie Rominger; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Beverly Hicks, Jerry Collins, Sherry and Lowell Bible, Johnny Roark, Chuck Jeffers, Tommy Sutton, Weldon and Marie Bebber, Phil Guinn, Faye and Danny Moore, Gladys and Mickey Brown, Doris, Linda, and Billy Swecker, Dave Jones, “Bubba,” Old Man Brown, and his breakfast buddies, Ronnie Kinser, the Holland family, and Connie, Kerbela Shriners and Jericho Shriners, and all his “Hillbilly” buddies, and his Masonic brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Lois Bible; brother, Leonard Bible; grandparents: Pappy and Lucy Hinkle.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Richard Long and Rev. Roger Cutshall officiating. The graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10AM at Mt. Home VA Cemetery. His grandsons will be pallbearers, Matthew, Michael, Lucas, Silas, Shawn, Jamie, and Mike Collins, Ricky J. Bible. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 315 Mimosa Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.