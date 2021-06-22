Arville Kenneth Renner, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at the age of 91.
He was a member of the Greeneville Church of Christ.
Mr. Renner worked for the Forestry Service and retired from American Greetings. He was a life-long farmer.
Arville is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kay and Hank Huff; two granddaughters and their husbands: Amy and David Weems, and Kelly and Jamie Lamons; four great-grandchildren: Cole Lamons, Connor Lamons, Jackson Weems and Addie Lamons; a brother: J.B. Renner; and several nieces and nephews, including two special ones: Betty Ann Gosnell and Doug Bowers.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Elsie of 68 years who passed away in January 2021. In addition to his wife, Mr. Renner was preceded in death by his parents: John and Belle (Tweed) Renner; sisters: Myrtle Croker, Katherine Weimer, Haskelle Holt, Mable Ottinger, Nelle Tweed, Francis Taylor and Metra Anderson; and brothers: John Robert Renner, Paul Renner, Carl Renner and Humphrey Renner.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Minister Ralph Clevinger officiating.
Interment will be on Friday at 10 am in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9:15 am Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Weems, Jackson Weems, Jamie Lamons, Cole Lamons, Connor Lamons and Doug Bowers.
The family expressed a special thanks to all the caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice (Tammy Ambrose, Sheena and the bath girls).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.