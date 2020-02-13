Ashley Ian Knight Wallace, 28 of Perry, Georgia, passed away Friday at Heart of Georgia Hospice House in Perry.
Most of her life Ashley was a stay at home mother who deeply loved and cared for her children. She loved to write songs and poems of self expression.
She is survived by her father: Mike “Myron” Knight of Cleveland, Ohio; her mother and her boyfriend: Katrina Gene Hankins Layman and Tommy Smith of Bulls Gap; a daughter: Moonstar Love Wallace Knight of Warner Robins, Georgia; a son: Cloud Jacinth Wallace of Warner Robins; her grandmother: Brenda Knight of Greeneville; her grandfather: William Hunt of Greeneville; her grandfather: Eugene Hankins of Tusculum; her grandmother: Swany Burton of Sycamore, Illinois; a sister: Kayilae Ramirez of Sycamore; a brother: Mitchell Barber of Rome, Georgia; a sister: Lacie Daniels of Portland, Maine; an aunt and her husband: Stacy and Lonnie Songer of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends: David Layman of Asheville, North Carolina, and Kyle Paisley of Perry; and an aunt and husband: Jennifer and Jimmy Croft of Lenoir City.
The family will receive friends from 4–6 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Burial will follow in Jacksons Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.