Ashley Lynn Gillespie, 37, passed away Saturday afternoon.
She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She loved her family and will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
Survivors include her husband: Darrell Gillespie; a daughter: Maria Moreno; a son: Jayon Gillespie; sisters: Belinda Hill and Lisa Harrison of August, Georgia, Yolanda Griffin and Sonya Hunt, both of Robeson County, North Carolina, Summer Hunt, Tonya Hunt and Lacora Hunt, all of Dillon, South Carolina; brothers: Lamont Griffin of Robeson County, Gil Hunt Jr. of Dillon, Iverson Griffin of Columbus, Georgia and Robert Griffin Jr. of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law: Rachel Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Lee Griffin and Judy Ann Hunt; a sister: Nicole Lee Griffin; and her father-in-law: George Gillespie.
Services will be private.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.