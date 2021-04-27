Athene Romines, 79, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
She retired after 35 years of service from Five Rivers Electronics Innovation.
Athene is survived by her husband of 40 years: Ken Romines; three daughters and sons-in-law: Benita and Vince McDonald, Kathy Smith-Tittle and John Tittle, and Melissa Fisher; grandchildren: Josh and Christina Sauceman, Bryan and Holly Sauceman, Tabatha and Chris Cutshall, Matt Smith, Shawna and Dylan Gorrell, Dakota Fisher, Jerrica Fisher, Sydney McDonald and Emily McDonald; great-grandchildren: Lillian Sauceman, Ezra Sauceman, Liam Sauceman, Amelia Sauceman, Hunter Cutshall and Liam Jeffrey Smith; one brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Mary Ann Debusk; one sister and brother-in-law: Brenda and Clifford Dunn; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: JoAnn Starnes.
Athene was preceded in death by her parents: Estel and Lois Debusk; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Edna “Tommy” Cooter and Charles “Dooney” Cooter, and Lucille Brown and Horace Brown; and a son-in-law: Jeff Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jay Paul Cooter, Trey Cooter, Dylan Gorrell, Josh Sauceman, Bryan Sauceman and Vince McDonald.
