Athlynn Massey Morgan, 72, of the Camp Creek community, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Saturday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired after 36 years as a Clerk in the Recorder’s Office from the Town of Greeneville.
She attended Old Mountain Road Church.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years: Carl H. Morgan; her mother: Elizabeth Massey; three children: Teresa Gibson and her husband, L.T., Chrystal Brooks, and Dr. Benjamin Morgan and his wife, Helena; two stepchildren: Tina Morgan, and Michael Morgan and her wife, Shirley; grandchildren: Joel Gibson, Isaac Gibson, Colby Brooks, Benjie Morgan, Aaron Morgan, Isla Morgan, Kyna Morgan, A.J. Hubbard, Leah Shook, and Rachel Whitaker, whom she raised and loved as a daughter; several great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Marilyn and John Zimowski, and Christine and Ron Blanton; one brother: Buddy Massey and June Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her father: Winson Massey; and a stepson: Brian Morgan.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Old Mountain Road Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service. The Rev. Jerry Hopson will officiate. Per her request, there will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Ben Morgan, Mike Morgan, Tommy Testerman, L.T. Gibson, Nick McAmis and Ray Morgan.
Edward “Sandy” Cutshaw will be an honorary pallbearer.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.