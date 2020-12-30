Carter pic.jpg

AUBREY CARTER

James Aubrey Carter, 78, of the Cross Anchor Community, passed away Dec. 22 at Johnson City Medical Center.

He retired from the Greene County Solid Waste Department and was a former employee of Bryant Mobile Homes. He attended Ottway Bible Church as his health permitted.

Survivors include two sons: David Aubrey Carter, Jonthan James Carter and wife, Debra Diane Carter; mother of his sons and special friend: Holly Kate Carter; sister-in-law: Billie Carter; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents: Boston and Mildred Davenport Carter; brothers: Billy Carter, Rosco Carter, Milburn Roy Carter, Kyle Carter, Calvin Carter and Carl R. Davenport, Sr.

Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Harmon officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.

