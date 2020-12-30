James Aubrey Carter, 78, of the Cross Anchor Community, passed away Dec. 22 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from the Greene County Solid Waste Department and was a former employee of Bryant Mobile Homes. He attended Ottway Bible Church as his health permitted.
Survivors include two sons: David Aubrey Carter, Jonthan James Carter and wife, Debra Diane Carter; mother of his sons and special friend: Holly Kate Carter; sister-in-law: Billie Carter; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents: Boston and Mildred Davenport Carter; brothers: Billy Carter, Rosco Carter, Milburn Roy Carter, Kyle Carter, Calvin Carter and Carl R. Davenport, Sr.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Harmon officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.