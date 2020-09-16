Audra Adams (Died: Sept. 15, 2020) Sep 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Audra Adams, 90, of Greeneville, died Tuesday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Roger L. Brown (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Jeff 'Bubba' Burrell (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Cancellation Of Baileyton Days Given A Positive Twist Hensley And Weems To Wed Cliff Manson McInturff (Died Sept. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.