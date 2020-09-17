Audra Pearl Beach Adams, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at her home.
She was a member of McMillian Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son: Roger Dale Adams; two daughters and sons-in-law: Karen Faye Adams Cameron and Frank, and Sharon Kaye Adams Ragsdale and Michael; three grandchildren: Joshua and Emily Cameron, Amanda Perkins and Matthew Adams; two great-grandchildren: Autumn Cameron and Nevaeh Perkins; one sister: Thelma Beach; and three brothers: Guy, Curtis, and Ray Beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: Clarence T. Adams; her mother: Velma Beach; her father: Lewis Beach; and a brother: Lewis Beach Jr.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in McMillian Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Cutshaw will officiate. The family will greet friends for 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery and they request that those attending please wear a face mask.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.