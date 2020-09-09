Audrey W. Hensley Blake, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday.
She retired from MECO after many years of service. She loved animals and was always available to take in as a stray. She resided in the Greystone Community for over 50 years. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to teach them the old ways of doing things. She continued to be active at tending her garden that she was so proud of, until the last few weeks. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by 7 children: Glennon Jennings (Wanda), Rhonda Jennings, Shannon Blake (Kaye Shipley), Sharron Blake, Shawn Blake (Tina), Rita Silver (David), and Shane Blake; 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she played a huge part in raising; a very special daughter-in-law: Lori Thompson; brother, Claude Hensley (Delores); sister, Peggy Howard (Wayne); several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoover Blake; son, Michael Jennings; granddaughter, Ashley Blake; father, Jess Hensley; mother, Leota Metcalf Hensley; brothers: James and George Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.