Austin Broyles, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday suddenly at his home.
He was a charter member of the Mosheim Church of God where he served as clerk for 50 years.
Mr. Broyles was born Dec. 28, 1942, in Greene County.
He retired as foreman from Meco Corporation where he had been employed for 46 years.
He enjoyed singing, gardening, family vacations and especially decorating for Christmas at his home and his church.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Broyles; two daughters: Tammy (Rodney) Wilburn and Teresa (David) Smith, all of Greeneville; one son: Bobby Broyles of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters: April (Wes) Kesterson and Ashley Smith and her fiancé, Aaron Kovalick; one very special great-granddaughter: Ellie Kate; one stepgrandson: Cody Wilburn; special friends: George Edward and Lana Wilhoit of Greeneville; brothers-in-law: Crawford Holt and Bobby (Chris) Knight of Erwin; two sisters-in-law: Joann Knight of Greeneville and Jayne Knight of Chattanooga; four nephews: Ronnie Holt, Gordon and Tommy King, all of Greeneville, and Tim Knight of Knoxville; and one niece: Tina Petty of Murfreesboro.
Mr. Broyles was preceded in death by his parents: Launa and Newman Broyles; one daughter: Kimberly Broyles and one sister: Junive Holt.
The family received friends Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Cook officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Smith, Rodney Wilburn, Gordon and Tommy King, Wes Kesterson, Ronnie and Brandon Holt and Kevin Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are his church family of the Mosheim Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mosheim Church of God P. O. Box 632 Greeneville, Tennessee 37744, or call First Horizon Bank 423-798-3210 and speak to Cheryl.
