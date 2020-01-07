Author D. “ Gus” Reaves, 88, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at his home.
He was a heavy equipment operator at Bewley and Malone Rock Quarry, drove a bus for the Head Start program and worked at both the West Greene and Cross Anchor Convenience Centers.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Marie Reaves; one daughter: Cindy (Mike) Miller; two sons and daughters-in-law: Denzil ( Sandra) Reaves and Reggie (Angie) Reaves; a son-in-law: William Harry Nichols; grandchildren: Anthony (Kristy) Pruitt, Donovan Pruitt, Joshua Peltier, Jessica Babb, Justin Babb, Amanda Briggs, Samantha Miller, Brandon Reaves, Sabrina New, Michael New, Steven New, Kelly Halterman and Brittany Nease; 22 grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters: Teresa Nichols and Angela Nease; one great-grandson: Ashton Peltier; his parents: Aurthor and Minnie Tarlton Reaves; two brothers: Jack Reaves and William (Pete) Reaves; and seven sisters: Nola Morriswon, Susie Colyer, Bonnie Turbyfield, Ruby Cox, Geraldine Ball, Juanita Helton and Othella Dixon.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone and the Rev. Mike Young officiating.
Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Justin Babb, Anthony Pruitt, Mikey New, Steven New, Josh Peltier and Billy Halterman.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Sen, Dr. Woods, Dr. Tran and Amedisys Hospice.