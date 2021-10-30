Avery Ayers, 90, of Greeneville, died Thursday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mr. Ayers was a former Constable in the 9th District and a former member of the Greene County Election Commission. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Rusty and Patti Ayers; one daughter: Dana Ayers; a grandson: Kameron and Kayla Keller; great-grandchildren: Taylor and Greg Bowman, and Carter Keller; a great-great-granddaughter: Charlotte Rhea Bowman; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and special friends: John and Delores Cox, Barbara Southerland, Lori Bryant, and Scott and Joetta Moore.
He was the last surviving child of Grover and Laura Ayers and was preceded in death by his wife: Norma Ayers; a son: Marty Ayers; a granddaughter: Vanessa Ayers; and siblings: Arthur Ayers, Pansy Norton, Therian Ayers, Marvin Ayers, Rose Molina, Bryson Ayers, Blake Ayers, L.C. Ayers, Everette Ayers and Elda Ricker.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Buford Metcalf officiating.
Military graveside services will be Monday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens conveyed by the Greene County Honor Guard. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Roger Woolsey, David Weems, John Cox, Kevin Ayers, Kameron Keller and Jeff Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Hughes, David Smelcer, Hobie Hughes, Bob Baird, State Senator Steve Southerlan, and State Representative David Hawk.