Avery D. Ayers (Died: Oct. 28, 2021) Oct 29, 2021

Avery D. Ayers, 90, of Greeneville, died Thursday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.