JONESBOROUGH — B. Jewell Jones, 83, of Limestone, passed away Friday at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was a native of Washington County and a daughter of the late Amos and Ella Hensley Estepp. She was also preceded in death by an infant baby; sisters: Ruth Swatzell and Bertha Maude Martin; and brothers: Armos Estepp, infant James Estepp, Roy Estepp, Hestel “Heck” Estepp, Vestel “Beck” Estepp, Ervin Estepp and Charles Estepp.
Caring for others was evident in her work as nursing assistant at John M. Reed Nursing Home, Limestone. Later she retired from Plus Mark, Greeneville.
For special occasions such as their 50th wedding anniversary and her 80th birthday, the favorite gift was having family around her. But a family trip to see the Atlanta Braves play baseball was well-remembered, too.
Jewell attended Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, which members of her family helped establish.
For Jewell it was all about family. Her husband of 66 years, Archie Jones, was the love of her life. Their daughter, Debbie, and son-in-law, Dwight Mitchell, and granddog, Casey, completed their family. Her heart expanded though, to include Patrick and Deanna who called her “Mamaw Jewell.” She was “Mama” Jewell to Debbie’s Friends, who were taken into the fold as needed. “I gave Mama more children than Daddy did,” Debbie remembers. Jewell perked up for family get-togethers, especially when nieces gathered around her for “Cousin Get-togethers.” Her family expanded to include friends met at Camp River’s Landing, Pigeon Forge. Campfires brought folks from many states to the circle, which Jewell was reluctant to leave.
The family expressed a special thanks to Missy, Tammy, Tina, Ambra and Angie, who made her rehabilitation at NHC, Johnson City easier.
Funeral services for Jewell will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Broyles and Tim Roach officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service.
Graveside services will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at Urbana Cemetery, Limestone.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Phillips, Chris Estepp, Roger Dickerson, Tim Randolph, Tony Bowman and Tony Randolph.
Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.