Bambi C. Gullatta, 43, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Bambi was a former employee of GreenBank.
Bambi is survived by her husband: William Trent; two sons: Nikoli Trent, and Lance Rokicka and his wife, Jennifer; one daughter: Gracie Rokicka; one sister: Nicole Gullatta; four brothers: Chase Marker, Jim Spiker, Ric Gullatta and Ryan Gullatta; and her father: Phil Gullatta.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Julia Marker; and her grandparents: Willard and Iris Legg.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.