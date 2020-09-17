Bambi C. Gullatta, 43, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She was a member of Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Bambi was a former employee of GreenBank.

Bambi is survived by her husband: William Trent; two sons: Nikoli Trent, and Lance Rokicka and his wife, Jennifer; one daughter: Gracie Rokicka; one sister: Nicole Gullatta; four brothers: Chase Marker, Jim Spiker, Ric Gullatta and Ryan Gullatta; and her father: Phil Gullatta.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Julia Marker; and her grandparents: Willard and Iris Legg.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.

Interment will be at a later date.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

