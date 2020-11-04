Barbara Ann Hawk, 69, of Blue Springs Parkway, Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She had been a beautician and a convenience store manager before retiring to help raise her grandsons.
Mrs. Hawk was a member of Greene Hills Baptist Church where she attended as long as her health permitted.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 48 years: Teddy Neal Hawk; a son and daughter-in-law: Michael Neal and Jennifer Hawk; grandsons: Jacob Hawk and Jeffrey Hawk; and a sister: Helen Ricker Sauceman, all of Greeneville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Tim and Karen Hawk; a friend: Billia Johnson; and special cousins: Judy and Willis Smith. She is also survived by aunts, uncle and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Wallace H and Ruth Fann Ricker; brother-in-laws: Guy Hawk and Billie H. Sauceman; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul and Dulcie Sauceman Hawk.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Troy Cutshall and the Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Special songs provided by Tom and Paula Bullen.
Interment will follow in Whittenburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hawk, Doyle Morrison, Marty Ricker, Jimmy Looney, Michael Willett, Willis Smith, Freddie Johnson, Tim Whaley, Johnny Painter and Ray Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Hawk, Jeffrey Hawk, Mike Smith, Ricky Smith, and the members of the Greene Hills Baptist Church.
