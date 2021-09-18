Barbara Ann Merriweather Jones, 77, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away Aug. 30.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law: Deborah and Joshua Sarden, of Savannah, Georgia, and Sharon Dabbs, with whom she made her home; her sisters: Johnnie Mae Huggins, of Greeneville and Thelma Anderson, of Gate City, Virginia; a brother: Willie (Brenda) Anderson, of Greeneville; and a host of grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Adams Funeral Home of Savannah is in charge of the arrangements.