Barbara Ann Weller, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
Mrs. Weller worked at Formex for 31 years and at the Free Will Baptist Home for several years. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and Mimi.
Barbara accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior as a young woman and was a devoted Christian, serving the Lord all her days. She was a member of Cedar Creek Church of God, where she attended as long as her health permitted. Barbara was known for her love of Christ and family and her sweet loving spirit.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and studying her bible, cooking, canning, tending to her flowers and feeding her birds.
Barbara leaves a legacy of prayer and intimacy with Our Father that is forever imprinted on the hearts of all who knew her.
Mrs. Weller is survived by her husband of 46 years: Harold T. Weller; son and daughter-in-law: Doug and Michelle Weller of Greeneville; daughter and special friend: Beverly Weller and Shawn Huskey; and daughter and son-in-law: Vicky and Daniel Johnson, all of Greeneville; grandchildren: Ally Johnson, Anna Johnson, Jordan Bailey, Luka Laight and Harper Ann Weller; her mother: Beatrice Graham; her stepmother: Evelyn G’Fellers; a brother: Robert Graham; special aunts: Edith Burke and Wilda Taylor; several other aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews: Rebecca Koenig, Lisa Hartman, Susan Davis, Thomas Weller, LuAnne Roberts and Tori Graham; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald and Jessie Ann Adams, Rufus and Donna Weller, and Sandra Weller; and a special sister in Christ: Sheila Goins.
She was preceded in death by her father: William “Billy” Henry G’Fellers; her stepfather: Gene Graham; grandparents: Ulys and Hassie G’Fellers, and Moses and May Broyles; brother-in-law: Byron Weller; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Harvey and Ruby Weller; a special cousin: Patty Conklin; and a special neighbor: Marie Ayers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation. Friends are asked to meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the graveside service. The Rev Dwayne Pierce will officiate. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe all social distancing protocols.
Pallbearers will be Rufus Weller, Keith Silvers, Cory Bausch, Tyler Bausch, Thomas Weller and Daniel Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Charles Montgomery, and the Cedar Creek Church of God Women of the C.O.G. (WCG).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ministry of Phyllis Newby, who runs an orphanage and ministers to pastors in Haiti. Phyllis and her ministry were close to Barbara’s heart. Send memorials to East TN State WCG, c/o Judy Andies, 1070 Ripley Island Road, Afton, TN 37616, designated for Phyllis Newby, Haiti.